Teachers, child care workers and school employees in Texas now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination

School and child care workers in Texas are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced Wednesday afternoon.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services directed states to expand vaccine eligibility to include people who work in school and child care operations
The directive says all who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs — including teachers, staff and bus drivers — and those who work as licensed child care providers, are immediately eligible to be vaccinated.
President Joe Biden said Tuesday he would direct states not already doing so to prioritize vaccinating teachers and other school workers.
“Not every educator will be able to get their appointment in the first week, but our goal is to do everything we can to help every educator receive a shot this month, the month of March,” Biden said. He also said on Tuesday that he anticipates the U.S. will have enough vaccine for every adult in the country by the end of May.
The Brazos Center vaccine hub, which is in the midst of administering approximately 2,000 shots of the Moderna vaccine per day this week, will be one of the sites where teachers and other school and child care workers in the area can be vaccinated.
The state and region are vaccinating people in vaccine phase 1b, which includes individuals 65 and older and people 16 and older with a variety of health conditions.
Texas officials have administered more than 5.6 million vaccine doses as of Tuesday afternoon, and approximately 26,000 people in Brazos County have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Department of State Health Services. In Texas, more than 1.9 million people have been fully vaccinated.
To sign up for the Brazos Center vaccine hub, visit https://stjoseph.stlukeshealth.org/covidvaccine or call 211 Texas.