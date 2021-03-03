Teachers, child care workers and school employees in Texas now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination

School and child care workers in Texas are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services directed states to expand vaccine eligibility to include people who work in school and child care operations

The directive says all who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs — including teachers, staff and bus drivers — and those who work as licensed child care providers, are immediately eligible to be vaccinated.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday he would direct states not already doing so to prioritize vaccinating teachers and other school workers.

“Not every educator will be able to get their appointment in the first week, but our goal is to do everything we can to help every educator receive a shot this month, the month of March,” Biden said. He also said on Tuesday that he anticipates the U.S. will have enough vaccine for every adult in the country by the end of May.