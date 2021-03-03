TEA says school boards can decide face mask policy

Texas school districts can continue requiring staff members and students wear face coverings, the Texas Education Agency said Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he will lift all coronavirus precaution mandates next week. The TEA said Wednesday that local school boards can maintain current protective measures or vote to rescind virus precautions, including masks.

“Under this updated guidance, a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged,” the education agency said in a statement. “Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy."

It was not immediately clear Wednesday afternoon how school boards in the area would respond to the education agency’s announcement. In letters to parents and guardians after Abbott’s Tuesday announcement, the Bryan and College Station school districts each said they were seeking to obtain more information and that all current protocols remain in effect.

The Texas Department of State Health Services issued statements Wednesday indicating Texans should continue following virus-related precautions, including mask wearing and distancing. Additionally, DSHS announced Wednesday that teachers, school staff members and child care workers were immediately eligible to be vaccinated.