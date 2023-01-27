Tattoo artists descend on B-CS

Jami Fish has nine tattoos and is no stranger to Ink Masters conventions around the United States and even internationally.

Along with her husband and son, the College Station resident was attending the sixth annual Bryan-College Station Ink Masters Tattoo Expo at the Brazos Center on Friday and had some advice for those interested in getting their first tattoo.

“If you want a tattoo, get a tattoo, have fun with it," she said. "But be sure it is a permanent thing, make sure the tattoo means something, don’t just get a tattoo to get a tattoo.”

Her son, a freshman at Texas A&M University, was getting his third tattoo, and first “big piece” on his ribs.

Over 110 artists in 55 booths from all over the U.S. are showcasing their ink talents this weekend. The expo is scheduled to run from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday at the Brazos Center in Bryan. Tickets are $20 a day, or $35 for a weekend pass and are available at the door. All ages are welcome, with adults accompanying them, but those wishing to get a tattoo need to be 18 or older with a valid ID.

Attendees have a wide variety of styles, colors and sizes to choose from for their live tattoos.

Skyler West, another attendee, was seen getting a large depiction of Tiger Stadium, home football mecca of Texas A&M rival Louisiana State, on his right pectoral muscle.

“We planned it perfectly for the ink masters in Bryan-College Station, sorta as a screw you to A&M,” West said.

West and his artist, Brian Batchelor, both of Louisiana, planned the charade and spent an hour or so designing the tattoo which depicts Mike VII, LSU’s mascot, walking toward the viewer in front of a lit-up Tiger Stadium.

“My whole family is from Louisiana, so it felt fitting; Louisiana runs in my blood and I love it there,” West said.

West’s first tattoo was in honor of one of his friends releasing a song with the title "You Can Find Me Somewhere in My Boots."

“I came up with the idea of getting the song name tattooed and he [Austin Michael] said I could get it wherever," West said. "That was my first one and I only got it about seven months ago. This LSU one is my ninth tattoo.”

Batchelor, who owns Institutionalized_Tattoos on Instagram, chimed in as he was working on West’s art: “This will take about seven to eight hours to complete. I’m currently working on the large parts of the stadium, then once [the tattoo] heals, I’ll come back and work on the small details.”

Mateo Marroquin and Malia Barry, friends of artist Jordan Mobley, offered perspectives about the stigma of tattoos.

“Whenever you have tattoos and artist expression you are breaking conformity, and a lot of people don’t like it,” said Marroquin, who has 11 tattoos. Barry mentioned that she was raised in Japan, where tattoos were affiliated with gang activity.

“I grew up in Japan, where tattoos were frowned upon, but I now have over 40 of them and I don’t regret any of them,” she said.

Marroquin added: “A specific tattoo is always going to be a reminder of where you were in that point of your life, and that person you were.”