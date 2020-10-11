Tammie Preston-Phillips, Thomas Hall seek Place 6 seat on College Station school board

“We’ve seen during the pandemic, the term ‘essential employee’ is huge, and so we can have kids graduating high school and already be an essential employee with a great job,” he said.

One issue he would like to see addressed in CTE, he said, is the offering of certain programs at one of the comprehensive high schools but not the other. This system forces some students to choose whether they want to stay with their friends or transfer to the other high school to enroll in a particular program.

In special services, he said it is important to him that the district do a better job of reaching out to families whose students might need access to special services they do not know are available.

For staff, he said he would like to see more staff development and retention.

“Last year, the district hired roughly 120 new teachers, of which roughly 100 were new first-year teachers,” he said. “The district has a goal of being the preeminent district of its size through the state, and if we’re going to accomplish that, we need to make sure that we are getting seasoned teachers, but also retaining the teachers we have.”