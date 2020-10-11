Tammie Preston-Phillips, Thomas Hall seek Place 6 seat on College Station school board

Place 6 on the College Station school board will see a new face with Tammie Preston-Phillips and Thomas Hall seeking the seat.
Michael Schaefer, current school board president, holds the at-large position but announced he would not be seeking reelection after serving two three-year terms. Schaefer also ran an unsuccessful campaign against Brazos County Precinct 1 commissioner candidate Steve Aldrich during the spring primary.
Thomas Hall
A native of Alabama and a graduate of Auburn University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agriculture economics, Hall moved to Texas to work for Texas A&M AgriLife. Once in Texas, he earned a second master’s degree in adult education from Texas A&M.
He said he felt like county and city officials were not listening to businesses during the coronavirus pandemic and that his children, their peers and parents were not being listened to as much as he would have liked to see. People he spoke to told him to stop complaining or run for a spot on the board, and he chose the latter.
His platform includes three areas where he would most like to see improvement in the district: Career and Technology Education, special services and staff retention and development.
CTE programs are important, he said, because students can graduate from the district workforce ready.
“We’ve seen during the pandemic, the term ‘essential employee’ is huge, and so we can have kids graduating high school and already be an essential employee with a great job,” he said.
One issue he would like to see addressed in CTE, he said, is the offering of certain programs at one of the comprehensive high schools but not the other. This system forces some students to choose whether they want to stay with their friends or transfer to the other high school to enroll in a particular program.
In special services, he said it is important to him that the district do a better job of reaching out to families whose students might need access to special services they do not know are available.
For staff, he said he would like to see more staff development and retention.
“Last year, the district hired roughly 120 new teachers, of which roughly 100 were new first-year teachers,” he said. “The district has a goal of being the preeminent district of its size through the state, and if we’re going to accomplish that, we need to make sure that we are getting seasoned teachers, but also retaining the teachers we have.”
He said he is pleased with the district’s move to virtual and livestreamed meetings in the pandemic. He would like to see those continue, he said, to enhance the district’s communication and transparency.
One of the biggest positives in the district, he said, is its administrative staff, with Superintendent Mike Martindale and Chief Financial Officer Amy Drozd both starting in their current positions during the pandemic.
“We’ve got some great people in place to lead the district,” he said.
The district’s main objective is to focus on student success, he said, but the district also must take into consideration the stakeholders of taxpayers, staff and community members and business owners.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/ThomasHallCSISD.
Tammie Preston-Phillips
A College Station native, Preston-Phillips is a product of local schools and has worked as a faculty member at Texas A&M for more than 20 years.
She earned a bachelor’s in poultry science, a master’s in higher education and a Ph.D. in agriculture leadership, education and communication, all from Texas A&M.
In addition to working at Texas A&M, she said, she has worked at a children’s learning center, with at-risk youth, in adult education and for a short time in a maximum security jail.
“Education changes the trajectory of your life, and I believe that,” she said. “That doesn’t mean that we dictate what that trajectory is, whether that means you want to go to college, military or technical school, but it means that we help give you the tools to be successful. And I’m passionate about giving people tools in their toolkit so they can build their own future.”
She said she wants to show the students that they have an army behind them of not just teachers and parents, but also administrators, board members, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, counselors and community members.
She said she chose to run in this election because she wanted to give back to the community in a meaningful way. Her opportunities and experiences are the result of the education she received in College Station schools, she said, and she wants to make sure all students receive that same foundation and have those same opportunities.
Her platform is to fill the schools with TLC — team-building, learning and care. Her goal, she said, is for all stakeholders and district employees to feel empowered and like they belong and matter in the district.
Rather than taking away from anything the current board or previous boards have done, she said, she just wants to add to what they have established and bring a different lens to the discussion.
A couple of areas she would like to see improved are CTE and engagement.
In CTE, she said, she would like to establish public-private partnerships in which students can have internships and shadow business owners in the community.
To increase transparency and engagement, Preston-Phillips said, she would like for the board and district to explain decisions in ways that are easy for parents and community members to understand without reading through previous meeting minutes.
One of the challenges facing the district, she said, is the constant need for teachers to unlearn old practices and relearn new best practices.
She wants to see the district become a trendsetter and be more proactive, rather than reactive.
“One of my first goals is really to make it where our school district stands out as a beacon to other schools districts on how to do things right,” she said, especially in areas of special services and parent engagement.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/Dr.Preston.Phillips.for.CS.School.Board.
Early voting begins Tuesday, and Election Day is Nov. 3.
