Talk about it: Local organizations discuss suicide prevention, awareness

Thousands of people in the Brazos Valley are affected by suicide every year, and it is time to talk about it more, Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention (BVCOSP) President Doug Vance said.

“It’s the elephant in the room that nobody wants to talk about because it’s hard to talk about,” Vance said. “How do you talk about the death of a loved one or your struggles with depression or suicide ideation?”

Vance officially founded BVCOSP with a group of friends in 2019 with an initial goal of breaking the stigma surrounding suicide. Now, it has expanded to provide education, training, peer support, advocacy and crisis intervention.

Vance was the guest speaker at Monday’s College Station Noon Lions Club meeting and described suicide as “an equal-opportunity killer,” saying it impacts all segments of society. “Men, women, old, young, successful, not successful, rich, poor, middle class; it’s non-discriminatory in that sense,” he said. “… It affects a lot of people, and it’s on the rise.”

Dean Schneider, president of the service club, said it was an important program to present to the group.Before Vance addressed the community organization at the Hilton College Station and Conference Center, College Station Mayor Karl Mooney — on behalf of himself, Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson and Brazos County Judge Duane Peters — read a proclamation recognizing September as National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and BVCOSP’s work in the community.

In the proclamation, Mooney read that the number of deaths by suicide has increased by more than 56% in teenagers since 2007 with a recent survey revealing an average of 10% of Texas high school students attempting suicide in a 12-month period.

The statistic, Vance said, comes from a survey conducted every two years in Texas high schools that covered many topics, including a couple about suicide or self-harm. The last report showed that 10% of Texas high school students responded that they had made a suicide attempt within the previous 12 months of taking the survey.

The survey did not get into specific high school answers, he said, but, if local schools fall in line with that 10% average, then that would translate to hundreds of local high school students.

“That’s not thought about it (or) made a plan (or) wished they were dead,” he said. “That’s actually took a pill, cut a wrist, did something like that to attempt suicide. And that’s the ones that self-reported. How many didn’t want to say anything about that? … The numbers are pretty staggering. Our kids are hurting more than a lot of parents realize; more than I realized.”

Doris Carter, who operates the private practice Rise and Thrive Counseling Services, said there needs to be more support in the local community and especially for children and teenagers, saying they are a lot of her client base.

“They struggle with suicidal ideations, and they struggle with having places to go to talk about their feelings and just to process a lot of things,” she said.

The biggest thing, she said, is making sure people understand that it is OK to talk about it and that there are people here to help.

“We have to have that conversation,” she said. “Don’t shy away from it because if they’re thinking about it, the goal is already there, and the only way to work through a problem is we have to acknowledge it and accept that it’s there. And then we can work on it.”

Jill Tribe, executive director for the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said it is important to ask the right questions also.

“It’s so important, if you really get to that point where you think someone could be suicidal, to say, ‘Are you going to kill yourself?’” she said. “If the answer’s yes, (then) the next question is going to be, ‘Do you have a means?’ If that’s yes, (then) ‘Do you have a time?’ If that’s yes, then that’s an immediate 9-1-1 call because they’ve already made up their mind.

“They know they’re going to do it; they know how they’re going to do it, and they know when they’re going do it.”

People tend to think that talking about suicide will put suicidal ideas into someone’s mind, Tribe said, but that is not the case. A person’s job, once they have reason to believe a person is thinking of killing himself or herself is to help prevent it from happening, she said.

Suicide has always been seen as a private mental health matter, Vance said, and while it is, it also must be seen as a public health crisis.

“The good news is, suicide’s largely preventable,” he said, “through treatment and gatekeeper training and recognizing somebody’s struggling and how to give them help.”

The first question can be the most difficult, he said, because people do not think it is their business.

“We want to make it our business, if you know the person well enough,” Vance said.

Tribe said she has seen how hard it can be for people to ask the most difficult questions, but said practice helps.

“It’s amazing how just practicing getting the words out of your mouth helps,” she said, saying people who take some classes offered at NAMI have difficulty asking each other. “… As you actually practice verbalizing that, it actually does become easier to be able to do.”

The statistics, Vance said, show about 135 to 140 people die by suicide every day in the United States, but that number is likely a lot higher because many times suicides are classified officially as accidental deaths.

In the Brazos Valley, he said, more than 50 people die by suicide each year, and each of those impacts 115 people who knew the person, with 25 of those suffering a “major life disruption” following the person’s death.

That translates to 6,000 people affected by suicide each year in the Brazos Valley and 1,300 people enduring a major life disruption, Vance said.

Vance encouraged people to reach out to a family member, a teacher, their spouse, a professional counselor or an organization such as BVCOSP or NAMI for help.

BVCOSP and NAMI both offer classes that help train people on what signs and symptoms to look for when someone is suffering.

Tribe said the signs and symptoms can start slow with isolation and children staying in their rooms more or adults missing work more. The top two signs that people miss the most, she said, are people giving away items or trying to make amends with people.

Both BVCOSP and NAMI offer classes and peer support groups for those who are suffering, survivors and loved ones of those who have died by suicide.

For more information about BVCOSP, email Vance at bvcosp@gmail.com or call 979-450-1752. To connect with NAMI Brazos Valley for free support services, classes or to meet with a peer support specialist, contact Tribe at executivedirector@namibv.org.

The national suicide and crisis lifeline is 988. The previous suicide hotline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) still is available also.