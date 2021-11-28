Symphony brings back Premiere Market

Despite talk of holiday shortages due to supply chain problems, the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra’s 10th annual Premiere Market promises to have plenty of gifts for you and your loved ones.

Premiere Market will be Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo.

A two-day shopping pass is only $5, available online at bvso.org or by calling 696-6100. They also will be available at the door with cash or check only.

There are several different events during Premiere Market.

Mistletoe and Mimosa Brunch will be offered from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday. A $25 ticket includes entrance to the special Mistletoe and Mimosa Lounge, a boxed breakfast from Blue Baker, specialty coffee and a holiday mimosa from Cocktails for You. Entrance to the Premiere Market is included.

Saturday morning brings Saturday with Santa.