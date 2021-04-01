Suspension of car registration renewal requirements ends April 14

The pandemic-related temporary waiver granting the suspension of car registration renewal requirements will end April 14. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles announced in December that the waiver — put in place because some DMV offices closed and to limit the spread of COVID-19 — would end in April.

Brazos County Tax Assessor Kristy Roe said Wednesday that at the end of January, there were about 7,700 cars that had outdated registration in the county.

“The concern here is that we don’t want people to get caught off guard. They do need to go ahead and have their vehicle up to date and registered by the deadline, which means we need to be able to process it well before that date,” Roe said. She said motorists may renew in person, by mail or online.

“When you get ticketed, it gets much more complicated and much more costly because there are additional fines, not only with the court but with this office as well,” Roe said.