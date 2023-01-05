 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspect in last week's shootings still hospitalized

Joshua Ryan Herrin, the suspect arrested last Friday for his connection in the shooting of two Brazos County law enforcement officers in a 12-hour period, remained hospitalized Thursday afternoon and is in stable condition, according to a spokesman with the Bryan Police Department.

Herrin, 44, has been charged with five felony charges including: aggravated assault against a public servant; evading arrest with a vehicle; theft of property between $30,000-$150,000; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; and unlawful possession of a firearm by felon. Multiple other charges are pending.

