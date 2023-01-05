Suspect in last week's shootings still hospitalized

Joshua Ryan Herrin, the suspect arrested last Friday for his connection in the shooting of two Brazos County law enforcement officers in a 12-hour period, remained hospitalized Thursday afternoon and is in stable condition, according to a spokesman with the Bryan Police Department.
Herrin, 44, has been charged with five felony charges including: aggravated assault against a public servant; evading arrest with a vehicle; theft of property between $30,000-$150,000; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; and unlawful possession of a firearm by felon. Multiple other charges are pending.