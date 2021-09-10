Survivors, Bryan fireman reflect on 9/11 20 years later

Nathan Harness showed up early for his second day of training at a brokerage firm on the 61st floor of the World Trade Center’s South Tower on Sept. 11, 2001.
Though the job that he accepted upon his recent graduation from the University of Central Arkansas was going to be in Little Rock, Arkansas, Harness was being trained at the company’s base in New York. He had just arrived in the city a few days earlier.
“That morning,” Harness said of Sept. 11, “being in that building down in the lobby — it was a marble lobby with glass and it was beautiful — I just remember thinking it was so clean and such an amazing building.”
Soon after Harness — now a professor at Texas A&M — settled in for his work day, fear washed over everyone on his floor as the North Tower was struck by a plane. A crowd formed by the windows. Harness watched flaming office papers floating across the sky. The angle of the building didn’t allow for him and his co-workers to see the gaping hole that the plane left in the building, leaving questions in everyone’s mind about what happened.
‘Fear that feels final’A then-22-year-old Harness had made it down the stairwell to the 44th floor when the second plane hit the South Tower. The collision knocked Harness to his knees. The tower swayed and shook and groaned. The stairwell lights shut off, leaving him and others in darkness.
“People around me began to say ‘we’re all going to die’ and scream,” he remembers. “And there were screams and screams. I had never felt before with certainty that I was going to die. You have those moments where you have fear, but not fear that feels final.”
Then the building began to right itself and the emergency lights and sirens turned on. The journey down continued and Harness said he found comfort in his Christian faith as he ventured on.
But doubt began to creep into people’s minds. Harness said many thought a bomb went off in the basement, so they began going up the stairs thinking they would be rescued by helicopter from the roof. Harness chose to continue walking down.
Panic and fear set in for Harness when he reached the fifth floor as smoke continued to get thicker.
“And that’s when I saw the first rescue personnel,” Harness said. “I saw the faces of New York firefighters coming up the stairs. A moment I’ll never forget is locking eyes with a firefighter who climbed to his death to provide a pathway for me and thousands of others. He looked at me and he said, ‘You’re gonna be all right. There’s a way out. Keep going. You’re gonna be all right.’ And I think for some of us who wondered if we should turn back, that was our lifeline.”
As he exited the building, another firefighter told Harness, ‘Don’t look up. Run.” He dashed across the street before looking back. For the first time he had an indication of what had happened when he saw the holes in the buildings.
And again, Harness ran, this time for 15 minutes. He heard what he thought were helicopters only to look back and realize that it was the tower he had just exited falling behind him. He kept running as dust quickly approached him, finally reaching Central Park.
Harness roamed around unsure what to do. He was lost and couldn’t find a phone that worked or didn’t have 20 people lined up to use it. Then, a stranger approached him and offered to help. Thanks to her, Harness found his way back to his hotel.
“When I finally got a call through to my sister, that’s when it just broke, I couldn’t even talk,” Harness said. “I couldn’t even get words out. I just broke down. I was weeping and she said ‘Nathan, is that you,’ and I said ‘it’s me.’ That’s all I could get out.”
‘Covered head to toe in ash’
Matt Segrest, Bryan native and A&M graduate, was in a building two blocks away from the World Trade Center during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The then-28-year-old was taking an exam needed for his job at a New York investment bank when he heard a loud boom that shook the ceiling’s chandelier. A few minutes later, a test proctor came in and said there was a fire and to evacuate.
Segrest, who is now a commercial real estate developer in Dallas, wrote about his experience the day following the attacks, knowing it was a historic and tragic event that he would want to remember.
When Segrest left the building, he saw the North and South towers in flames. Segrest wrote about his confusion seeing wreckage and injured people in the streets before eventually hearing that a plane had crashed and later hearing of hijackers. He wrote that the news outraged him. His stomach churned as he watched people leap from the towers.
He started to distance himself from the chaos, worried that another attack was moments away. Segrest heard a loud rumble and looked back to see the South Tower falling. As a thick cloud of debris and ash billowed toward him, Segrest “sprinted full speed” toward the Hudson River. He eventually came to a park bench with a high back where he huddled up hoping the bench would protect him from the falling debris that he could hear crashing around him.
Segrest covered his face with his shirt and closed his eyes as the cloud engulfed him. The dust became so thick that he couldn’t see anything “not even the glasses I was wearing on my face,” his writing states. Segrest prayed as ash fell down on him.
“It sounded like a very, very light rain,” he wrote.
A rescue worker approached him and showed Segrest to a fountain where he washed off a bit before walking back to his apartment more than six miles away.
“After a couple of hours of walking, I finally arrived home around 1 p.m.,” Segrest’s writing states. “My wife looked at me, covered head to toe in ash, with incredulity and I could sense her relief. She was literally a sight for sore eyes to me. I was safe.”
In the following days and weeks, Segrest recalled in a recent interview with The Eagle, pictures of people began popping up all over New York as their families searched for their loved ones who never returned home.
‘It was immense’
Cory Matthews, now a Bryan Fire Department Assistant Chief of EMS, arrived in New York with Texas A&M Task Force 1 to help relieve the first arriving rescue teams 10 days after the terrorist attacks.
As Matthews and the team made their way across the bridge from New Jersey, he said he could still see smoke in the distance along with light generators of all sorts in use because keeping power on was a challenge in the lower Manhattan area.
When arriving on the scene everyone walked around the site.
“It was just immense,” Matthews said. “You think a city block is pretty big, but you’re talking 10 in each direction. It’s impossible to truly wrap your mind around it from looking at the pictures on TV. It doesn’t give you the depth and the size of how big this disaster was.”
Most of Matthews’ work included ensuring that members of the rescue team at Ground Zero were able to communicate with the people at the base of operations at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. But there was a night during the 10 days that Matthews served at the site that he used his off-duty time to lend a hand in the search and rescue efforts. Those duties mainly consisted of removing debris as teams searched for people and remains.
Reflecting on tragedy
Looking back on the attacks two decades later, Matthews said he hopes that people always remember the sacrifices many first responders made as they tried to rescue people from the falling buildings.
The experience is one that Segrest said wedded him to the city of New York and led him to be a supporter of the War on Terror.
“It’s kind of surreal to think that I was there in the middle of that,” Segrest said. “I’m just a kid from Bryan, Texas, and to find myself in the middle of one of the major world events of life is just kind of surreal. I love New York. I will always feel like a New Yorker to some extent because of our time there and what we went through with the city; it was kind of this collective experience with the city.”
The acts of heroism that Harness saw on 9/11 left an impression on him that played a major role in the way he has gone about his life. He said that on that day he felt so loved by strangers who helped save him and he wants to pay it forward. Harness also said that surviving the event is a major part of what made him start to ask bigger questions about what his purpose in life is; Harness said he has found an answer to that question through his Christian faith.
“I am a man living, in essence, on borrowed time,” Harness said. “And I am so grateful for those who have given me that opportunity.”