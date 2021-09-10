Survivors, Bryan fireman reflect on 9/11 20 years later

“People around me began to say ‘we’re all going to die’ and scream,” he remembers. “And there were screams and screams. I had never felt before with certainty that I was going to die. You have those moments where you have fear, but not fear that feels final.”

Then the building began to right itself and the emergency lights and sirens turned on. The journey down continued and Harness said he found comfort in his Christian faith as he ventured on.

But doubt began to creep into people’s minds. Harness said many thought a bomb went off in the basement, so they began going up the stairs thinking they would be rescued by helicopter from the roof. Harness chose to continue walking down.

Panic and fear set in for Harness when he reached the fifth floor as smoke continued to get thicker.

“And that’s when I saw the first rescue personnel,” Harness said. “I saw the faces of New York firefighters coming up the stairs. A moment I’ll never forget is locking eyes with a firefighter who climbed to his death to provide a pathway for me and thousands of others. He looked at me and he said, ‘You’re gonna be all right. There’s a way out. Keep going. You’re gonna be all right.’ And I think for some of us who wondered if we should turn back, that was our lifeline.”