Survey shows lingering COVID-19 concerns in Bryan-College Station business community

The economists said that almost a third of respondents said their firm’s debts had increased compared to November 2019.

Jansen noted that 98% of respondents received Paycheck Protection Program funds; 80% of those who received PPP funding got $150,000 or less in loans. Rettenmaier added that, as of a month ago, more than half of respondents had applied for more in PPP funds.

On Friday morning, the economists delivered a presentation to the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce that included the survey findings and an overall economic update. Jansen told the business leaders, among other figures, that taxes collected in Texas early in fiscal year 2021 were not only below FY 2020 levels but also below FY 2019 levels.

“We’re collecting fewer taxes than two years ago, not just one year ago,” Jansen said, which he said will have impacts on local governments’ budgets and the upcoming Texas legislative session.

“We’ve got the economy — depending on which of these figures you like to look at — down 5 to 8 percent from a year ago,” Jansen said Friday afternoon, though he added seasonally adjusted figures gave a somewhat rosier snapshot of the local economy and how it has been impacted by the pandemic.