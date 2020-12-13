Survey shows lingering COVID-19 concerns in Bryan-College Station business community

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce and Texas A&M’s Private Enterprise Research Center released results of a recent survey of 217 local businesses on Friday that provides context regarding the coronavirus pandemic’s wide-reaching economic impacts.
The survey, conducted Nov. 2-6, was the second of its kind locally, following a mid-June examination of 499 local businesses.
Among the survey’s top findings: Business operators from various fields tended to be modestly more pessimistic about their 2021 prospects than they were in June, even as average operating percentages increased 6% from June to November. The average operating percentage in November was 81%, or six percentage points higher than the 75% average in June.
For the businesses that responded in November, 36% expect they will be in better condition in 2021 than in 2019, 40% expect to be in worse condition, and 24% expect to be in the same condition; in total, 60% expect to be in the same or better position in 2021 compared to 2019. In June, the percentage was higher, with 65% of firms expecting to be in the same or better position in 2021 compared to 2019.
Twenty-four percent of businesses that responded last month endured a drop of 25% of their pre-COVID employment workforce. Half of respondents had no change, and 16% of businesses enjoyed an employment increase.
About 67% of businesses reported that weekly revenues had decreased as a result of COVID-19, a figure down slightly from the 69% reported in June.
In a Friday afternoon Zoom interview, PERC executive director Dennis Jansen and executive associate director Andy Rettenmaier noted that the survey was conducted in early November, during a week of electoral uncertainty and before recent news about coronavirus vaccination approvals.
Rettenmaier said the survey also asked about fall 2020 revenues, and for about 63% of business respondents, revenue was down in September and October compared to fall 2019. About 25% reported increased fall revenues and 13% reported no change in fall revenues. Local businesses in some fields have had to navigate changing regulations due to the pandemic and related shifts in consumer habits.
Another finding, according to Rettenmaier, was that locally, working from home has declined from June to November among businesses surveyed. In early November, 19% of respondents’ employees were working from home, down from 28.5% in June. Additionally, 73.7% of businesses that responded said 0% to 20% of their employees were working remotely; 10.2% of businesses said 80.1% or more of their workforce was working from home.
“People are migrating back to their place of work,” Rettenmaier said.
In November, 84% of businesses were opened to the maximum extent allowed, an increase of 4% from the June figure.
The economists said that almost a third of respondents said their firm’s debts had increased compared to November 2019.
Jansen noted that 98% of respondents received Paycheck Protection Program funds; 80% of those who received PPP funding got $150,000 or less in loans. Rettenmaier added that, as of a month ago, more than half of respondents had applied for more in PPP funds.
On Friday morning, the economists delivered a presentation to the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce that included the survey findings and an overall economic update. Jansen told the business leaders, among other figures, that taxes collected in Texas early in fiscal year 2021 were not only below FY 2020 levels but also below FY 2019 levels.
“We’re collecting fewer taxes than two years ago, not just one year ago,” Jansen said, which he said will have impacts on local governments’ budgets and the upcoming Texas legislative session.
“We’ve got the economy — depending on which of these figures you like to look at — down 5 to 8 percent from a year ago,” Jansen said Friday afternoon, though he added seasonally adjusted figures gave a somewhat rosier snapshot of the local economy and how it has been impacted by the pandemic.
The local unemployment rate was at just over 5.5% as of the end of September. The statewide unemployment rate was 6.9% as of the end of October; Texans have filed nearly four million unemployment claims during the pandemic as of Dec. 5.
Jansen and Rettenmaier’s PERC colleagues Carlos I. Navarro and Ashley Bullock coauthored the survey of local businesses.
The full 24-page report is available on the PERC website at http://perc.tamu.edu/.
