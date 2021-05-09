Survey: Bryan-College Station businesses optimistic about 2021

“One thing we did hear overall … we’ve been very proud of the leadership of Brazos County,” Brewer told commissioners. “I look at what’s been happening around the country, and I think that we’ve done very well in how we’ve handled flattening the curve. We’ve tried to keep businesses open and keep people employed, and matching that with our health care.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Just over 80% of respondents expressed optimism that the economy would improve in the next year, and 9.41% of those surveyed expected to maintain the status quo.

“I think the outlook for conditions over the next 12 months, particularly from those who were most impacted, like in the hospitality industry, is strong,” Brazos County Precinct 1 Commissioner Steve Aldrich told The Eagle on Tuesday after hearing Brewer’s presentation.

According to the Associated Press, the Small Business Administration began accepting applications for grants from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund last week. For the first three weeks, only applications from restaurants that are majority-owned by women, veterans and “socially and economically disadvantaged” applicants will be processed and paid out, although any restaurant can apply. After that, grants will be funded in the order that the SBA approves them.