Survey: Bryan-College Station businesses optimistic about 2021

A recent economic survey answered by hundreds of local business owners showed most had an optimistic outlook about 2021, the head of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce told the Brazos County Commissioners Court last week.
On March 25, dozens of volunteers surveyed 510 business owners and operators from a wide range of sectors as one part of the annual BCS Chamber Day. The survey included responses from 135 retail operators, 105 personal service entities and 93 restaurants.
Glen Brewer, the president and CEO of the B-CS Chamber, told commissioners that the report indicated the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic were uneven and affected some sectors far more than others. He also said that most business operators were optimistic about the upcoming year, despite the myriad challenges of the past 14 months.
Brewer noted with some surprise that of the 510 survey participants, 216 said their business applied for and received COVID-related government assistance, and 294 said they did not. Brewer relayed to commissioners that those in the tourism, arts and culture, education, health care and fitness industries were more likely to apply for funding than operators in the restaurant, real estate, social service and retail sectors.
Of all respondents, 46% said sales increased in the past 12 months, 32% said they decreased and 17% said sales were unchanged, with 5% not answering.
“One thing we did hear overall … we’ve been very proud of the leadership of Brazos County,” Brewer told commissioners. “I look at what’s been happening around the country, and I think that we’ve done very well in how we’ve handled flattening the curve. We’ve tried to keep businesses open and keep people employed, and matching that with our health care.”
Just over 80% of respondents expressed optimism that the economy would improve in the next year, and 9.41% of those surveyed expected to maintain the status quo.
“I think the outlook for conditions over the next 12 months, particularly from those who were most impacted, like in the hospitality industry, is strong,” Brazos County Precinct 1 Commissioner Steve Aldrich told The Eagle on Tuesday after hearing Brewer’s presentation.
According to the Associated Press, the Small Business Administration began accepting applications for grants from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund last week. For the first three weeks, only applications from restaurants that are majority-owned by women, veterans and “socially and economically disadvantaged” applicants will be processed and paid out, although any restaurant can apply. After that, grants will be funded in the order that the SBA approves them.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry noted that despite a challenging 2020, respondents were similarly optimistic this year as compared to 2019, when 79.8% of participants expected the economy to improve.
“I was pleasantly surprised that when you compare the outlook in 2019 — when no one saw COVID coming — to the outlook now in 2021, it’s pretty much the same. So even though we’ve gone through this terrible period, businesses are generally optimistic about the future,” Berry said. “Overall, it was a very positive report.”
Berry and Aldrich both noted that more than 90% of the 510 respondents rated the overall quality of life in the Bryan-College Station metro area as “excellent” or “good.”
Survey participants were asked to rate the quality of applicants in the Brazos Valley for their type of business, and responses varied widely. About 45% of business operators described applicants as “good,” while 30.6% described them as “average” and 13% said “poor.” Those in the financial service, health care and wellness and tourism industries were particularly lukewarm about the local applicant pool.
The Associated Press reported Friday that nationally, employers added 266,000 jobs in April, which was significantly lower than job growth in March and far fewer many than economists had anticipated. The Associated Press and other news outlets have reported recently that many businesses are struggling to hire workers to keep up with the pace of economic rebound occurring in many parts of the country.