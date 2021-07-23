Sunday triathlon prompts closures on Texas A&M's West Campus.

Portions of the Texas A&M University campus will be closed on Sunday for the Tri Aggieland Triathlon.

The event, which is scheduled to run from 6 a.m. to noon, will close some university roads, parking lots and walking paths on West Campus, university officials said.

Parking lots 96, 104, 107, 112 and 119 will be closed for the event, and access to the West Campus Garage, Lot 96, Lot 97 and Lot 113 will be restricted to specific entrances.

Traffic will be delayed at the intersection of Olsen Boulevard and John Kimbrough Boulevard, as well as on F&B Road between Agronomy Road and F.M. 2818. Olsen Boulevard will be closed northbound from the Rec Center to John Kimbrough Boulevard.

Enterprise Road and Technology Loop will be closed, and Agronomy Road will only be open for northbound traffic.