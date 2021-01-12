Sunday’s storm among area’s top five snow days

Sunday brought the Brazos Valley its first snow day since 2017, and enough icy precipitation to put it in the top five all-time snow events for the area.

The Easterwood Airport reporting station showed 4.5 inches of snow, and other totals throughout the Brazos Valley ranged from 2 inches in Navasota to 6 inches in Madisonville and near Wixon Valley, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Lichter.

The weather service said Bryan had reports of 5.5 inches near East 29th Street and Texas Avenue, and College Station had the same number near Stephen C. Beachy Central Park.

The official report of 4.5 inches of snow ranks fourth on the all-time list for Bryan-College Station, with records dating back to March 1893.

The most snow in a 24-hour period is 6 inches, recorded on Jan. 30, 1949. Tied for second with 5 inches are Feb. 25, 1924, and Dec. 7, 2017.

Many people enjoyed the winter weather with sledding, snowball fights and building snowmen, and most area school districts closed Monday due to hazardous road conditions.