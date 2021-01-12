Sunday’s event among area’s top five snow days

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Blinn College and Texas A&M delayed the start of classes Monday and Tuesday until 10 a.m. due to the road conditions.

Bryan and College Station police departments responded to multiple reports of vehicle crashes and stranded motorists with vehicles that had left the roadway due to icy surfaces.

Bryan Police Department’s Public Information Officer Kole Taylor said BPD officers responded to approximately 30 crashes and 20 reports of stalled vehicles or vehicles off the roadway on Sunday.

Tristen Lopez, public information officer for the College Station Police Department, said CSPD officers responded to about 25 vehicle crashes and 21 “motorist assists” where a vehicle had left the roadway.

Lopez said CSPD also responded to calls at two apartment complexes about weather-related damage. At one complex, a section of covered parking had collapsed onto the cars parked underneath. The other complex had a tree fall through a roof. No injuries were reported in either situation.

Jay Socol, College Station communications director, said the Fun For All Playground in College Station was closed due to the amount of snow in the canopies covering playground equipment.