A long-awaited development will bring a monetary reward for several Bryan and College Station school district teachers this summer. So, what was the development? Both districts’ local designation systems for the Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) were approved on Feb. 8.

It all began with the Texas Legislature passing House Bill 3 in June 2019. Included in the bill was the TIA, which seeks to bring teachers who are successful in high needs areas and rural district campuses to a six-figure salary, the Texas Education Agency’s website said.

On the district level, Bryan and College Station school districts made the decision to participate in the TIA program with the same goals of rewarding, retaining and recruiting teachers. On Feb. 8, both districts announced that their local designation systems had received final approval based on their 2021-22 school year performance data.

“We were very pleased to receive approval of the data system and of our TIA local designation system,” Barbara Ybarra, associate superintendent of teaching and learning for the Bryan school district, said during Tuesday’s school board meeting. “This is a huge moment for our teachers because it does mean that they will receive the compensation based on the designations that we’ve recommended.”

In line with the legislation, Texas Tech University was selected as the liaison between the TEA and the school districts to determine whether their local designation systems are adequate. Through data tests, Texas Tech analysts check for reliability and validity of the districts’ designation decisions, Robert Stein wrote on the Texas Tech University College of Education’s website in March 2021.

Eligibility

As it stands, only certain grades, subjects and disciplines are eligible for the TIA. This is because there must be a reliable and valid student growth measure to collect teacher performance data.

In Bryan, eligible teachers earned a total of 183 designations (52 recognized, 100 exemplary and 31 master). These teachers span a variety of categories, including all eligible content areas (English, math, science, self-contained, special education and bilingual), experiences levels (from two years of teaching experience to 37) and grade levels from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade, Ybarra said.

“That’s actually one of the data tests to make sure that it is equally challenging and rewarding to receive those designations across grades, disciplines and campuses,” Ybarra said.

One hundred seventy-nine teachers earned a designation within the College Station school district, the district’s website said.

Designation levels

Of those who are deemed eligible, the TEA established three designation levels that the teachers are grouped under: 1) recognized; 2) exemplary; and 3) master.

Pathways

To achieve one of these three designation levels, the TEA outlined two pathways: 1) obtaining their National Board Certification; and 2) following the district designed designation system, which were approved for both districts. If a teacher obtains their National Board Certification, the only level of designation they can achieve is recognized.

Allocations

The TEA also developed campus designation allocations based on the designations of each teacher and the demographics of each campus. This means that a teacher at one school who achieved master level designation could make more or less than a teacher who achieved master level but teaches at a different campus within the same district. The same applies for recognized and exemplary levels.

According to the TEA’s TIA website, teachers who obtain a recognized designation level can earn $3,000 to $9,000. Those who achieve exemplary can earn $6,000 to $18,000, and master designation level teachers can earn $12,000 to $32,000.

“Regardless, if a district has a local designation system or not, we have to adopt a policy for how to handle these allocations because teachers move and are mobile as well, and we may receive a teacher from another district who has a designation,” Ybarra said.

In Bryan, 10% of the allotment will be withheld by the district and used to support the local designation system or to help teachers obtain designations, Ybarra said. The remaining 90% will be given to the teacher. Included in the 90% is a reduction for TRS, taxes and benefits.

“Most districts decided to keep it with the teacher to retain, recruit and reward the teachers to stay in the classroom, so the vast majority of districts left it at 90%,” Ybarra said.

Duration

Teacher designations will remain valid for five years at a time and cannot be revoked or lowered by a district. They can, however, increase, which would restart the five years.

This means that once a teacher has received their designation and allotment, they will hold their designation level and receive the same allotment for five years.

Additionally, the designation will travel with the teacher, Ybarra said. If a teacher changes their teaching assignment or district, their designations will remain intact. The allotment could change, however, as allocations are generated based on the teacher’s campus during the month of February and their designation levels.

Bryan teachers will be paid in June 2023, and College Station teachers will be paid in August 2023. Both districts made it clear that they are passionate about expanding the system to include more teachers across their campuses.

“The District is in the process of applying to expand the system to additional teaching assignments, with the intent to provide an opportunity for all teachers to earn a designation in the future,” the College Station school district’s website said.

To learn more about the TIA, visit tiatexas.org.