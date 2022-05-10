Summer heat begins early with close to 100 degrees expected next week

It is not anyone’s imagination if it feels hotter than usual. Multiple temperature records are at risk of falling to the heat expected in the next 10 days, Shel Winkley said.

“It’s not completely uncommon to have this kind of heat this early in the year,” Winkley, chief meteorologist at KBTX, said. “What is more uncommon is the fact that it is going to be such a long stretch of the heat throughout the month.”

The 90-plus degree temperatures are at least 10 degrees warmer than the normal or average temperatures expected for this time of year and are the average for July, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS Houston/Galveston office issued a heat advisory for the area at the end of last week because of the seemingly sudden leap from spring weather into summer heat.

“People are still not acclimated to this hot weather, even though we are here in southeast Texas,” Janice Maldonado, meteorologist at the NWS Houston/Galveston office, said. “… So because we were expecting heat indexes in the triple digits, that’s why we came up with that decision of issuing this heat advisory.”

Sunday’s high temperature of 95 degrees was one degree shy of tying the record high temperature for the day of 96 degrees, set in 2011.

Winkley said there is typically a gradual increase in temperatures before reaching consistent 90-degree days; however, that was not the case this year.

“We went from, literally, 70 degree nice weather to big-time heat,” he said. “We’re not unfamiliar to summer-like heat, but it’s still a shock to us because we didn’t get a chance to ramp up to it.”

The higher temperatures continue to the overnight hours when more records of the warmest low temperatures could be broken also, Winkley said.

Those above-average overnight temperatures mean people, especially those without air conditioning, cannot recover from the daytime heat.

“That’s just another stressor for some folks,” he said.

He said he sees the trend lasting for at least the next 10 days, and Maldonado said the contributing factor of a third year of La Niña will last for at least another few months. Maldonado said La Niña creates hotter, drier conditions.

Winkley said the first break in the omega block pattern could come sometime around May 25. That means the majority of the month will be spent with “exceptionally hot” temperatures for this time of year.

“Right now, when you get to like next Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, I’ve got forecast highs near 100,” Winkley said. He does not have a 100 degree day forecast yet, due to climatological data, but there are forecast highs for 98 and 99 degrees.

“What’s a degree or two between friends?” he joked.

He said on Twitter that 2021, which had a relatively mild summer, did not have an official 100-degree day in Bryan and College Station, saying Monday marked 615 days since 100 degrees was recorded at Easterwood Airport.

“The earliest 100-degree temperature we’ve ever had here in town is May 27, 1906, so if we were to hit 100 this early, that’s certainly uncommon, and not something that is very typical this time of year,” he said.

“… If we do get that hot next week, that has the potential to be something that’s never been seen before, and our records go back to the late 1880s.”

Winkley said he is interested to see where the average temperature for May 2022 ends up on the top 10 hottest Mays the area has experienced. The hottest May recorded at Easterwood Airport was in 1996 when the average temperature was 81.6 degrees, compared to the new 30-year average of 76.4 degrees.

“I think that we’re going to break daily records, and I think that we have the potential to see one of the hottest Mays we’ve ever seen in the Brazos Valley,” he said.

Winkley and Maldonado both said there is not much forecasted relief in the form of rain. Winkley said there is a chance some people might see some thunderstorms over the weekend, but it will be a case of being lucky to be underneath the rainclouds.

May is usually in the top three wettest months of the year, he said, and the area could use more with the summer weather beginning so much earlier.

“It’s just interesting to see if we don’t get a lot of rain this month, which it doesn’t look like we will this month, what does that mean moving forward into the summer months,” he said.

Safety

When it is this consistently hot, both Winkley and Maldonado encouraged people who work outdoors to take frequent breaks, about every 15-30 minutes, stay hydrated and find a place with air conditioning to cool down during the day. They also reminded people to check on people most vulnerable to the heat, including the elderly, children, pregnant women and people with chronic illness.

“If you can find somewhere to go during the day, be it a movie theater or a friend’s house or a church or whatever, somewhere that has air conditioning to be at during the day, that would be helpful as well,” Winkley said.

Maldonado also reminded people to check for any passengers in their car before getting out.

