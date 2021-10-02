Sullivan encourages vaccines after month of record-high COVID cases

After the worst month for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in 2020, Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said he is hopeful for future improvement, but the county still has work to do when it comes to vaccinations.
According to the Brazos County Health District, there were a record 5,027 new COVID-19 cases reported in the county in September, compared to the previous record of 3,585 new cases in January. In total, there have been 31,637 confirmed cases in the county since the pandemic began in 2020. The health department reported 51 COVID-related deaths in September with 326 total COVID-related deaths since the pandemic’s onset.
The “vast majority” of cases and deaths have been in unvaccinated people, Sullivan said, but there have been breakthrough cases and six breakthrough deaths occurred in individuals who had been vaccinated. All six breakthrough deaths reported were in individuals who were between the ages of 75 and 101, according to the Health District.
Sullivan’s primary message to the community is to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza.
“There is unequivocal data that suggests the benefit of vaccination in prevention of severe disease,” he said during a call with local media outlets Friday afternoon. “And what’s important, what’s really important, is that the vaccines, remember, were pre-delta designed vaccines, so these vaccines did a tremendous job of holding up against severe disease in a delta world. … Even if it’s not exactly the same strain, there is still protection against that, so that I think has been the best news out of all of this.”
In the public health and scientific communities, Sullivan said, there is confidence the vaccines, even though not designed for the variants, would continue to protect against severe illness and death. However, there is still concern about future variants, he said.
COVID-19 and influenza vaccines work similarly, he said, in that they are both effective against severe disease, even if the person is infected with a strain or variant the vaccine was not designed to target.
Booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine are available in the county for those who are eligible, and Sullivan said people are getting them. Neither Moderna nor Johnson & Johnson currently have authorized booster shots, and only those who received the Pfizer two-shot vaccine should receive the Pfizer booster shot.
Sullivan said breakthrough cases and deaths have challenged the model of herd immunity, saying the vaccine has not been as effective at preventing transmission as it has been at preventing severe disease and death.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen after delta,” he said. “I think that it’s critical that we do what we can do; we control what we can control,” he said. “Unequivocally, I’d feel better if we had a population that was strongly vaccinated.If we could get into [that 90% or better vaccination rate], just the entire community vaccinated, I’d feel better about what future variants may bring, but there still is a chance that we could have variants that escape current levels of immunity. That’s a scary prospect, but one that we have to acknowledge.“
What herd immunity would do, he said, is ease the strain being placed on hospitals.
Sullivan said the reality is that the virus is transmissible even with a vaccine, but there is evidence around the world that countries with higher vaccination rates saw fewer hospitalizations and deaths than countries with lower vaccination rates, even when they had similar case numbers.
Knowing it is transmissible, he said, “What we really need it to do is to not get folks in the hospital, not cause severe disease.”
In many ways, Sullivan said the effects of the delta variant on local hospital resources and staff have been worse than the first wave last year.
“We’ve had to get help from outside personnel to come in and help us with our patients. It’s been tough,” he said. “… I think if any of you were to talk to healthcare workers, those who are on the frontlines and those who are in the hospitals caring for these patients, I think that you would find that this has been extremely frustrating and tough. It’s been hard. Folks are tired. And they’re working; they admirably continue to show up and do everything that they are so dutifully called to do.”
Sullivan said other areas of the state and the country are seeing a decrease in numbers, and he is hopeful Brazos County will see a similar trend in the coming weeks. He is also hopeful about the therapeutics and treatments that are on the horizon.
With the increasing number of cases in September, Sullivan said the health department has been overwhelmed with cases and investigate as efficiently as possible, continuing to rely on Texas A&M’s contact tracing center to work through cases.
Part of the reason for the high case load, he said, is the thousands of Texas A&M students and employees who were tested at the start of the academic year, resulting in a 4-4.5% positivity rate.
“That adds up pretty quickly,” Sullivan said. “That’s really where that raw number was coming from was a reflection of that, here’s how many cases that are out there.”
Through those investigations, Sullivan said it is difficult to tie the recent increase in cases to any one event, including Texas A&M football games and high school athletic events, due to how transmissible the virus is, especially the delta variant.
“We see it transmit in schools, obviously; we see it transmit in an indoor setting; we see it transmit in close-congregated outdoor settings,” he said. “We see a lot of opportunities for transmission. It’s been a real challenge to pinpoint any one particular, but we just know intuitively right that there’s definitely been transmission that way. It’s just tough to quantify it really beyond that.”