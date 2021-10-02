Sullivan encourages vaccines after month of record-high COVID cases

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What herd immunity would do, he said, is ease the strain being placed on hospitals.

Sullivan said the reality is that the virus is transmissible even with a vaccine, but there is evidence around the world that countries with higher vaccination rates saw fewer hospitalizations and deaths than countries with lower vaccination rates, even when they had similar case numbers.

Knowing it is transmissible, he said, “What we really need it to do is to not get folks in the hospital, not cause severe disease.”

In many ways, Sullivan said the effects of the delta variant on local hospital resources and staff have been worse than the first wave last year.

“We’ve had to get help from outside personnel to come in and help us with our patients. It’s been tough,” he said. “… I think if any of you were to talk to healthcare workers, those who are on the frontlines and those who are in the hospitals caring for these patients, I think that you would find that this has been extremely frustrating and tough. It’s been hard. Folks are tired. And they’re working; they admirably continue to show up and do everything that they are so dutifully called to do.”