Students, staff reflect on first day at Blinn

Paige Ojeda never expected her first semester of college to have her wearing a mask and attending classes via Zoom, but she said Monday that didn’t make her first day of classes at Blinn College any less exciting.
“My professors are all really nice. I feel like they’re handling this really well, making it smooth for us,” she said. “I know it’s all new for them, too.”
Ojeda is taking a blended model of classes in person and online.
Every Blinn College class has an online component, said Richard Bray, the school’s director of marketing and communications. Students have the option of choosing a live online or flexible online option. Live online lets students log in and virtually attend their classes via Zoom at their scheduled time and interact with their instructor and classmates. The flexible online option lets students view the lecture and complete activities during the day as it fits around their work or family schedules.
“We invested a lot in classroom technology this year so that we would be able to have this live online experience where the camera’s actually following our professor around,” he said. This allows the instructor to talk, write on the board as the camera follows them and also check in to see if anyone has any questions.
Every year, he said, online-only participation has increased, with about 13% of the student population selecting all online courses last fall. That is a trend he anticipates to see continue when the college’s official enrollment numbers are released next month. Sophomore Sean Merlock said he appreciated the college giving students an option to select in-person classes because that is better suited for him.
On campus, Bray said, the college has mask and social distancing requirements in place when inside and outside to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Parts of common seating areas are taped off to encourage social distancing.
After so many months of wearing a mask in public and at work, Ojeda said, her mask is now just part of her wardrobe.
“I’d rather wear one than not wear one because of everything going on right now,” she said.
In residence halls, Bray said, there are fewer students so, generally, each student can have a room to themselves.
The only time it is permissible for students to take off their mask on campus, Bray said, is when they are in their room, adding no visitors are allowed in residence halls this year.
“If I want to go down the hallway, I have to wear my mask,” he said. “If I want to come out and interact with my suitemates, I’m asked to wear mask.”
The protocols aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 are included in a training course all students will be completing this first week of classes, he said
Another addition to students’ routines, Bray said, is the Campus Clear app to have employees and students self-certify that they are safe to be on campus.
The app sends a push notification asking the user to complete a one-question self-survey about COVID-19 symptoms.
Depending on the person’s response, the app or website will inform the person if they are clear to go to campus or if they should stay home and next steps a person should take if they feel ill or have been around someone who has tested positive.
“It’s sort of an opportunity for everybody to, at the very beginning of the day, take an assessment, kind of take a look at, OK, how am I feeling today,” he said. “That’ll be a good routine for everybody to get into.”
First-year student Abigail Martinka said she was worried she would miss the experience of being a college student, but was glad to be on campus Monday.
“I’m thankful that we’re here, and getting the experience is so exciting,” she said. “I had a Zoom class today, and it was weird watching people walk in with their mask because that’s how it was at the end of high school and it just felt like that all over again. I’m just really excited to be here.”
Campus activities will look different, with large gatherings discouraged, but student leadership has worked to create socially distanced activities for students, Bray said, such as a virtual movie night and Zoom yoga sessions.
“I think it’s kind of inspirational the way that everybody’s coming together to make this happen so that we can provide our students that on-campus experience and that face-to-face connection that helps them learn and helps them do great things in the future,” Bray said. “I think that’s what this whole thing is about is finding a way to help our students, to serve them the best way that we can so that they can go out into our communities and do great things.”
For more information on Blinn College’s safety protocols, go to http://blinn.edu/back-with-blinn.
