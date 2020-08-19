Students return to College Station campuses for new school year

Spring Creek Elementary School fourth-grader Blake Bland had three words to say as he rode his bike to the school for his first day on Tuesday: “Yay, yay, yay!”
After months of being at home, Bland called extended summer “the worst” and was most excited to see his friends again.
“The kids need to be around each other,” said his dad, Brian. In addition to academics, he alluded to the developmental benefits elementary school students receive by being on campus.
Alyssa Carrigan, whose children attend Spring Creek and Pecan Trail Intermediate School, said school gives her students space to be independent and more opportunities to make choices, face consequences and problem solve.
Of the 13,531 students enrolled in College Station schools on the first day, 68% attended school in person, Superintendent Mike Martindale said during Tuesday’s school board meeting.
The other 32% began the school year in a virtual model. The district distributed a total of 718 laptops and iPads to help students to engage with the district’s learning management system Schoology. Some students had problems logging into the system, but those issues related to student IDs were addressed.
“At this moment, everyone that I’ve visited with through the course of the day seemed very positive,” Martindale said.
Michelle Huebner, whose family moved to College Station in June from the Houston area, said the first day was smooth and her daughter, Caroline, loved the start of first grade at Spring Creek.
When her daughter got in the car at the end of the day, Huebner said, she expected to hear her repeat a long list of procedures and protocols in place for COVID-19, but instead Caroline told her “You know, Mommy, just the normal things.”
“That kind of made me feel really good that, to her, her teacher managed to make it feel like a normal day in first grade, so that was awesome,” she said.
A&M Consolidated High School senior Zachary Yeager spoke at Tuesday’s board meeting thanking the district employees and school board for their work.
“I think the first day of school went great,” he said. “So many students were wearing masks; hand sanitizer was everywhere — I mean everywhere.”
The school had designated one-way staircases and school employees were patroling during transitions to enforce the traffic patterns and safety requirements.
Huebner was nervous Caroline would be one of few attending classes in person, but felt better seeing that other parents had made the same choice.
“It made me feel like for the first time that we were doing something normal again,” she said. Her younger child, who will be attending a church-affiliated preschool, was jealous his older sister got to go to school; he has to wait a week.
Another sense of normalcy for Spring Creek and College Station High School families was the return of crossing guard Bennie Pate — donning a Texas flag mask — at the intersection of W.S. Phillips Parkway and Brewster Drive.
“I’ve missed everybody,” Pate said, as he waved at passing cars and buses and helped families through the intersection.
With a joke ready to tell, he said, his goal is to help students start their day with a smile. However, this year, those smiles are hidden behind masks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
James Carrigan said some of the most exciting moments for his children were those little things like seeing Pate as they walked to the Spring Creek campus.
“As educators, we get into this business because we want to make an impression with children,” Martindale said, “and I think having children back in the building and kids and students carry tremendous meaning with our faculty and staff.”
Texas A&M University will begin classes today, with Bryan schools starting Thursday. Blinn College class start Monday.
