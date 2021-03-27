Students get taste of life during world wars at Museum of the American G.I.'s Living History event

John Wilson, a school teacher in The Woodlands and a World War I re-enactor, echoed Hair’s sentiments, calling history cyclical.

“We do this because, yeah, it’s kind of fun for us, but the idea is also we want people to take away that we don’t want to ever find ourselves in this kind of position again,” he said from the steps of the replica World War I trench. “We honor the men who did this. We’re not making fun of them. We try to honor what they did and perpetuate their story, because a lot of times their stories are lost; their stories aren’t told anymore.”

The day does not only focus on U.S. troops, but includes re-enactors representing British troops during World War I and German soldiers in World War II.

“I think it’s important to go ahead and make sure that when people come over here, they understand that this wasn’t easy and the sacrifices that were made in Pearl Harbor, the sacrifices that were made on D-Day — on June 6, 1944 — they were all made so that this country could survive,” said Miguel Rangel, who portrays a German soldier. “I think it makes a big difference when you see what these guys had to come up against.”