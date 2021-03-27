Students get taste of life during world wars at Museum of the American G.I.'s Living History event

For a day, students from throughout the region got to experience military life during wartime at Friday’s Museum of the American G.I. Living History school day.
“The goal is always to experience history in a new way,” event supervisor Leisha Mullins said. “We always say make history come alive. We want it to mean something to them, for them to come away with something that they didn’t get out of just reading a book or watching a television show — they actually saw it.”
For some, that meant walking through a replica World War I trench or seeing a U.S. World War II camp and talking with Gen. George S. Patton, portrayed by Denny Hair. Re-enactors who set up their stations come from across Texas and from out of state to help students understand history, Mullins said.
The event, which is capped at about 300 students, is geared toward home schooled and private school students, with some traveling from the Houston area to participate.
Eighth grade home school student Nicholas Truman, who traveled with his family from Cypress for the event, said it was unlike anything he could get from a history book. He said he enjoyed learning about the conditions the soldiers had to endure and seeing the scale of the trenches and the military vehicles.
“It pulls you out of the page and you can actually see this stuff — feel it, touch it, hear about it,” his dad, Jason, said.
The trench, medical tents and Salvation Army exhibits were among the students’ favorite aspects of the all-day event.
“It’s really cool to see and walk in the footsteps of soldiers,” said Noah Houston, 13, a seventh grade home school student from Bryan.
Beyond the tanks, Jeeps and motorcycles, David Barrera, a retired Air Force veteran from San Antonio, also tells people about the use of bicycles in military units and combat.
“That’s the drawing point; that’s my foot in the door,” he said. “Then, I try to educate them about the different wars — World War I, World War II — and how bicycles were being experimented with as early as the late 1800s to replace the horse [within] the military.”
Hair said there is not enough time in school for students to get into details about history, but emphasized how important it is for everyone to know the country’s history.
“It’s the very fabric of everything that we are,” he said about history. “Tomorrow, today will be history. The kids will talk about what they saw today tomorrow. That’s just how important history is. You never can get too much of it because it’s all around us. The deeds and the things that occurred in World War II actually affect things that happen today and the innovations that took place.”
John Wilson, a school teacher in The Woodlands and a World War I re-enactor, echoed Hair’s sentiments, calling history cyclical.
“We do this because, yeah, it’s kind of fun for us, but the idea is also we want people to take away that we don’t want to ever find ourselves in this kind of position again,” he said from the steps of the replica World War I trench. “We honor the men who did this. We’re not making fun of them. We try to honor what they did and perpetuate their story, because a lot of times their stories are lost; their stories aren’t told anymore.”
The day does not only focus on U.S. troops, but includes re-enactors representing British troops during World War I and German soldiers in World War II.
“I think it’s important to go ahead and make sure that when people come over here, they understand that this wasn’t easy and the sacrifices that were made in Pearl Harbor, the sacrifices that were made on D-Day — on June 6, 1944 — they were all made so that this country could survive,” said Miguel Rangel, who portrays a German soldier. “I think it makes a big difference when you see what these guys had to come up against.”
Hair, the author of a series of books on Gen. Patton, said Patton would say when man is at his worst, he is also at his best, because the threat of losing a nation forces innovations to prevent that from happening. “We see that today,” he said. “We don’t see it in the vehicles and the tanks and the trucks they saw in World War II, but we see it in cyberspace.”