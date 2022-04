Strong thunderstorms bringing strong winds and potential hail and tornadoes are possible in the Brazos Valley late Monday night and into early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Weather Service officials said high-risk areas include north of College Station up to Crockett and east to Livingston. The line of thunderstorms will develop in North Texas and is expected to reach Brazos County between midnight and 2 a.m.

Flooding is not expected, according to the Weather Service.