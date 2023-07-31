Strategic Armory Corps, Inc. selected the city of Bryan as the location to build and operate its world headquarters, manufacturing, warehouse and distribution facility on approximately 204 acres located on Mumford Road. The property is currently owned by Bryan Commerce and Development, Inc.

Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez said in a statement that the city is "excited to welcome this world-renowned corporation that will provide sustainable economic impact as well as an avenue to assist in ensuring our military and law enforcement personnel have the tools they need to keep America safe."

SAC’s companies create products and services to meet the expectations of military, law enforcement and commercial groups around the world, according to the release. Phase II of the project would pertain to national security through training and educational activities.

"BCD approved a performance-based economic development agreement with SAC at their meeting on July 31. The agreement puts the 204-acre property back on the tax rolls after not being included since 1998. The property appraised for more than $1.3 million, this year, by the Brazos Central Appraisal District," as stated in a Monday press release. "SAC has two phases planned for the project. Phase II includes building and operating a world-class BASE Armalite campus that will serve as a unique destination, and will encompass training, events, and education facilities."

Per the 10-year agreement, Phase I construction must start within 18 months after all parties have signed the agreement and be substantially completed within 12 months, according to Bryan city staff; while Phase II (BASE Armalite) construction must commence within 24 months after Phase I is completed and be substantially completed within 18 months.

“Having all our state-of-the-art infrastructure now on Texan soil is the realization of a personal dream," SAC President of the Board and Owner Jose Augusto Schincariol said in the release. "Bryan welcomed us with open arms, and we are very grateful for this moment. It is an honor for the Strategic Armory Corps to produce the world's best tactical equipment in Texas, a milestone for our brands Armalite, Surgeon, McMillan, and AWC, which have global distribution."

After five years of operations, SAC will maintain 70 full-time jobs with an average salary of at least $55,000, according to city staff.