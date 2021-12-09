Stover leaving Texas A&M AgriLife Research for developing university program

Patrick Stover announced in a press release Thursday he would not seek reappointment as vice chancellor and as dean of agriculture and life sciences at Texas A&M University and as director of Texas A&M AgriLife Research, finishing out his terms for those positions at the end of December.

Instead, Stover announced he would focus on the development of the Institute for Advancing Health Through Agriculture.

Stover has served as vice chancellor and dean of agriculture and life sciences since March 2018. The organization, according to Stover, made great progress on the aspirations he had to “nurture a culture of transparency, equity and effective academic faculty governance; to create an environment where world-class scholars and students blossom; and to enhance diversity and inclusion within AgriLife.”

Stover will serve as IHA director and provide oversight of the Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Evidence Center after being asked by Texas A&M University President Katherine Banks and Chancellor John Sharp to reposition his focus.