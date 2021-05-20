Stop the Bleed initiative prepares citizens for tragic events

An accidental shot by a family member unloading his gun on March 13, 2020, broke two of Kirstie Karonka’s ribs and punctured a lung. The bullet narrowly missed her heart. Karonka’s mom, Mallisa Perwerton, is a longtime nurse and quickly began to apply pressure on the wound, also known as hemorrhage control, until emergency responders arrived from two miles away.

“My mom immediately started applying pressure to the wound — she propped my feet up and started applying pressure,” Karonka explained Wednesday afternoon outside Baylor Scott & White — College Station, where she received care. “If I wouldn’t have been so close and if my mother wouldn’t have known to apply pressure until the EMS got there, I wouldn’t have made it.”

Today is National Stop The Bleed Day, which is part of this month’s National Trauma Awareness Month. The Stop The Bleed initiative “helps prepare citizens in the event that they witness to a tragic event,” a Baylor Scott & White press release states. About 40% of trauma-related deaths worldwide are due to bleeding or its consequences, establishing hemorrhage as the most common cause of preventable death in trauma, according to Baylor Scott & White.