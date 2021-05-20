Stop the Bleed initiative prepares citizens for tragic events

An accidental shot by a family member unloading his gun on March 13, 2020, broke two of Kirstie Karonka’s ribs and punctured a lung. The bullet narrowly missed her heart. Karonka’s mom, Mallisa Perwerton, is a longtime nurse and quickly began to apply pressure on the wound, also known as hemorrhage control, until emergency responders arrived from two miles away.
“My mom immediately started applying pressure to the wound — she propped my feet up and started applying pressure,” Karonka explained Wednesday afternoon outside Baylor Scott & White — College Station, where she received care. “If I wouldn’t have been so close and if my mother wouldn’t have known to apply pressure until the EMS got there, I wouldn’t have made it.”
Today is National Stop The Bleed Day, which is part of this month’s National Trauma Awareness Month. The Stop The Bleed initiative “helps prepare citizens in the event that they witness to a tragic event,” a Baylor Scott & White press release states. About 40% of trauma-related deaths worldwide are due to bleeding or its consequences, establishing hemorrhage as the most common cause of preventable death in trauma, according to Baylor Scott & White.
“We want to raise awareness about hemorrhage control, and in doing that, we want to train bystanders to be first responders until first responders arrive — because somebody can bleed out in less that five minutes,” Ashley Kopech, trauma program manager at Baylor Scott & White — College Station, said Wednesday. “There are simple steps we can train you to do, like apply a tourniquet, hold direct pressure and pack a wound to stabilize that bleeding until a first responder gets there. The steps are first to call 911, find where the bleeding is and then control the bleeding.”
Kopech said time is of the utmost importance when responding to bleeding, and that each second matters. She advised community residents to think of situations ranging from auto accidents to storm debris to malfunctioning farm equipment. Particularly for the region’s more remote areas that could take longer for emergency responders to reach, responding quickly in a moment of crisis, though potentially intimidating, could prove to be a lifesaving act. Kopech stressed that quickly calling 911 is the first and most important step.
Perwerton, Karonka’s mother, said Wednesday that people reacting in an emergency should strive to remain as calm as possible and act.
To learn more or to schedule a virtual training for individuals or community groups, contact Kopech at Ashley.Kopech@BSWHealth.org.
Baylor Scott & White will be having a blood drive for National Trauma Awareness Month on Tuesday at 700 Scott & White Drive in College Station.