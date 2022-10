Stone Forest Drive in College Station will be closed at William D. Fitch Parkway on Wednesday and into Thursday while city crews repair a water line, city officials said Tuesday.

The road will close at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to open by 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The neighborhood will be accessible from the entrance on Lakeway Drive.

Water service will not be affected, and the bike lane also will be closed.