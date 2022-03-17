Still Creek Ranch to hold first professional rodeo

Still Creek Ranch in Bryan and Andrews Rodeo Company are holding the first Still Creek Stampede PRCA Rodeo from 7:30-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Brazos County Expo Center.

The rodeo will feature Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) world champions, and will include mutton bustin’, rodeo clowns, specialty acts and bullfighting.

Chante’ Smith, the development director for Still Creek Ranch, said 100% of the profit from ticket sales will go to Still Creek Ranch, whose mission is to rescue at-risk children and raise them to be anchored in hope, restored through Christ and equipped for life.

“Our plan for those proceeds is having our kids start entering into some different horse competitions, through our amazing equestrian program,” Smith said. “There is a camp in Oklahoma that we want to take the kids to and so a lot of these ticket sales will help us with this equestrian program, so our kiddos can thrive; horses are so good for the soul and especially for our kiddos with a trauma background.”

She said they currently have 28 youth in the program that range from 10-19 years old, and each come from different backgrounds.

“Most of our kiddos are going to come from some sort of trauma background so that can be in the form of abuse, abandonment and neglect, those are typically what we see. We do stress that a lot of times kids will get labeled as a bad kid, but we really just say there is no such thing as a bad child, there are just bad situations,” Smith said. “Every reaction or every situation that a kiddo is in, there is going to be a reason why a context is to what their behavior is; that is our goal at the ranch is that we can figure out those contacts and eliminate those things and get to a point where they can have some kind of healing and get on the right track for their futures.”

She said the equestrian program at Still Creek was the first activity that was brought out for the youth.

“It is really cool that we are going to get to host a professional rodeo that incorporates in a different way for our program, and how we have grown over the years to be at a point now that we are able to put on an event like this,” Smith said.

Still Creek has been around since 1988, and Smith said the organization has come a long way since. They have a capacity to house up to 32 children, with three homes for boys and three for girls, where the children live with a host family and go to school and learn at the ranch, according to Smith.

“Our core values are what we continue to stand strong on and that is to provide a safe home, to provide a great education, to instill a hard work ethic, and we do incorporate the gospel into our program,” she said. “Out at the ranch [the children] have daily chores; every house does a rotation out at our arena where they care for our horses … each home is assigned an area of the ranch they are in charge of maintaining, so [anywhere from] pulling weeds, lawn mowing and picking up trash. On top of that, they also have their electives; we have basketball, volleyball, archery and cross country.”

She said currently the youth are gearing up for a stock show so they are working with pigs, chickens and rabbits. Smith said the 28 Still Creek youth members will be participating in the rodeo by helping with barrel racing, ticket sales and autograph signing before the rodeo starts.

“Our mission is from taking kids from crisis to new creation. … [This] entertainment is to bring in some fun, and for this to be a family friendly event where everyone can come out and have a good time,” she said.

To purchase tickets, visit stillcreekranch.org/rodeotickets.html#/.

The gates open at 6 p.m. and parking is free; tickets also will be available for purchase at the gate.

