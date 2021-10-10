Stella Hotel to join Marriott

The Stella Hotel in Bryan will join Marriott International’s Autograph Hotels by late 2021.

The 176-room hotel will maintain its name, but guests and corporate travelers will be able to participate in Marriott’s travel program starting in early 2022.

“Since 2017, The Stella Hotel has been the shining star of Lake Walk and a pillar of exceptional hospitality for Bryan/College Station,” Kate Chapman, marketing manager of Lake Walk, said in a news release. “As part of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, The Stella Hotel will continue to be an invaluable asset for both the leisure traveler and corporate business traveler who regularly visit Lake Walk for best-in-class biotech research as well as our dynamic event programming.”

The Stella Hotel was recognized as the No. 12 hotel in Texas in Condé Nast Traveler’s Reader’s Choice Awards Top 20 Hotels in Texas on Wednesday.

“We are once again honored to be recognized as one of the top 20 hotels in Texas and again the sole representative from Bryan-College Station,” Sheila Sandoval, interim general manager of The Stella Hotel, said in a news release. “We know what great pride Aggieland takes in the #12 and we’re proud to boast that number in the top 20 recognition. Every accolade is because of our great team that works to execute memorable events, experiences and moments for all of our guests.”