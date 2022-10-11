Steak, Stein & Wine Festival to be held Saturday in Cameron

The Cameron Chamber of Commerce is partnering with 44 Farms to host the fifth annual Steak, Stein & Wine Festival this Saturday in downtown Cameron.

The festival culminates with steak dinners at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are limited and are available for $45 each. Tickets can be purchased at cameron-tx.com or by calling 254-697-4979.

The festival begins at 9 a.m. with a car show of antique and vintage vehicles. An Art Walk is at 10 a.m. in the Railfan on Main buildings at 101 W. Main St. and 206 S. Central Ave. At 2 p.m., a cornhole tournament will be held in the 200 block of S. Central Avenue. Registration for the tournament will be held from 1-2 p.m. The Milam Community Youth Theater will perform a murder mystery skit at 1 p.m.

Live musicians will perform throughout the day, including Alexis McLaughlin, who was featured on NBC’s "The Voice," at 5 p.m.

Guided tours of the Milam County Old Jail are scheduled throughout the day. Food trucks and local wineries will be on site to sell food, desserts, wine and beer. A kids zone will be available featuring a bounce house, obstacle course, fishing game and more.

For more information about the Steak, Stein & Wine Festival, visit steaksteinwinefestival.com.