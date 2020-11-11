Statues walk visitors through the history of American military conflicts

As people explore the Lynn Stuart Pathway in Veterans Park, they are met by life-size bronze statues representing each war and conflict.

“What I’m after is, when you see the piece as a whole, you get a feel or a sense of what that figure’s going through,” Navasota-based sculptor J. Payne Lara said.

When Lara was first approached by the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial board to do the sculptures, he did not expect to become a historian, he said. However, the project requires him to do research into each war and learn about the battles and the people who were fighting.

“Once you start delving deeper into history as you get into these individual subject matters, you get a better sense of the real history, I guess you would call it,” he said. “You find different parts of history that you thought were one way, and then you see it and it ends up being different than what you were taught in general history.”

The pathway features 18 memorial sites, and each one either has or will have Lara’s figures along with a plaque and a panel that gives the history about the conflict and major battles and people.