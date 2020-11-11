Statues walk visitors through the history of American military conflicts

As people explore the Lynn Stuart Pathway in Veterans Park, they are met by life-size bronze statues representing each war and conflict.
“What I’m after is, when you see the piece as a whole, you get a feel or a sense of what that figure’s going through,” Navasota-based sculptor J. Payne Lara said.
When Lara was first approached by the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial board to do the sculptures, he did not expect to become a historian, he said. However, the project requires him to do research into each war and learn about the battles and the people who were fighting.
“Once you start delving deeper into history as you get into these individual subject matters, you get a better sense of the real history, I guess you would call it,” he said. “You find different parts of history that you thought were one way, and then you see it and it ends up being different than what you were taught in general history.”
The pathway features 18 memorial sites, and each one either has or will have Lara’s figures along with a plaque and a panel that gives the history about the conflict and major battles and people.
“It means more to have a life-size statue there instead of just a panel with information that you stand there and read. Even if you don’t stand there and read, you can walk through and get an impact,” said Lacey Lively, chief information officer of the all-volunteer Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial.
She said some people think they are going on a nature hike and are surprised to find the statues and memorial sites on the pathway.
“It is our hidden gem that we don’t want to be. We want people to know about it and be proud of it,” she said, adding they hope to install an entrance to the pathway in the future.
The Gulf War and War on Terror sites are slated to get statues next year in special unveiling ceremonies in February and September, respectively, with four more sites to follow. The War on Terror site will have figures representing the firefighters and police officers who responded to the Sept. 11 attacks and the U.S. Special Operation Forces.
When creating the statues, Lara said, he first makes a 12-inch model to present to the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial board members. Then, with their approval, he moves forward with creating the six-foot version, which is a 12- to 16-week process.
There are some non-military figures on the pathway, such as Rosie the Riveter at the World War II site, which Lively said represents her as a non-military woman. For those depicting military personnel, she said, the commonality among them is none of them represent a commanding officer or a particular person in history.
“They want it to be a memorial for all generations to be able to come and honor veterans, but also learn, to educate them that freedom’s not free,” she said.
Lively, who also works as marketing manager for the city of College Station, said not all the statues represent American soldiers, using the Korean War area as an example that includes both an American and a Korean soldier.
One of the greatest challenges, Lara said, is telling the story of each war or conflict through the statues.
“How can I convey the message of that war and that timeline with one figure,” he said.
Lara, who does not have military experience, called it an honor to work with BVVM on the project.
“Not many artists get a chance to create this many monuments over a lifetime, much less have your own park for people to walk through and see it,” he said.
Veterans Park
Veterans Park
Veterans Park
Veterans Park
Veterans Park
Veterans Park
Veterans Park
Veterans Park
Veterans Park
Veterans Park
Veterans Park
Veterans Park
Veterans Park
Veterans Park
Veterans Park
Veterans Park
Veterans Park
Veterans Park
Veterans Park
Indian Wars Memorial Dedication at Veterans Park
Indian Wars Memorial Dedication at Veterans Park
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.