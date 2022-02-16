Statewide ministry to support public education holds local information meeting

The organization Pastors for Texas Children held its first information meeting in the Brazos Valley this week, speaking with faith leaders and educators about the importance of working together to support public education in the state.
During the Tuesday meeting at Covenant Presbyterian Church in College Station, Rev. Charles Johnson, executive director of the organization, said public education is “under attack.”
“We’re trying to just get underneath and unify the community to say, ‘No. As congregational leaders and faith leaders, we support public education,’” Johnson said. “That’s it, and we oppose the privatization of it. We believe it’s a public trust.”
Rev. Dan De Leon of Friends Congregational Church in College Station, said even if people do not agree with the phrase “under attack,” people can appreciate the important role public education plays in the community.
De Leon, who has children enrolled in the Bryan school district, has been part of Pastors for Texas Children for nine years because of their support for public education for his own children and the children in his congregation and the broader community.
Among those in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting were Hearne Superintendent Adrain Johnson and Hugo Ibarra, community outreach officer for the Bryan school district.
Of the dozen in attendance, many were not familiar with the organization before the meeting, and introducing the organization to local faith leaders and educators is why De Leon wanted to bring the meeting to the Brazos Valley, he said.
“With the pandemic lingering, we’ve forgotten in some ways how we can be community,” he said, adding the local public schools help bring communities together. “… We faith leaders need to remind each other of how important it is to get together as a community as we’re relearning the importance of that because it can be very easy to just sit back where we are in our ideological comfort zones and not do this. But when you do, you humanize each other, you recognize that we have far more in common; that we are far more alike than we are unalike, as Maya Angelou would say, and we appreciate the gifts that we have in public education building up our young people.”
De Leon said he has traveled to Austin with Johnson and pastors and educators from across the state to advocate for public education, and said he hopes the meeting will encourage more local leaders to make the trip.
Johnson said public education, home and congregations of all faiths are the three pillars of civic society, and the “power position” is when a faith leader and educator walk into a legislator’s office together.
“When you walk in with us, you have the power position, and that’s a beautiful thing to see because you ought to,” he said. “And particularly when the pastor and the teacher are together, that’s a dynamic duo right there.”
He said it is about faith leaders supporting educators and helping their voice be heard because legislators tend to pay more attention to pastors than teachers.
In addition to learning about the organization, the meeting also allowed the group to hear from and ask questions of Rep. Kyle Kacal, who is running for reelection for Texas House District 12.
“I know two things,” Kacal said. “The school is the heart of the community and church community is the soul, and they have to both be working together to make sure that the community has the ability to thrive and provide for those children to succeed. Without one or the other, we’re in trouble.”
Johnson said one of the missions of Pastors for Texas Children is keeping public funding with public schools, rather than the money following children to charter, private or homeschool settings, saying everyone should have access to free public education.
As a retired educator with experience in the College Station school district, private schools and homeschool settings, Lanette Schulte agrees with that position.
She said people’s taxes should go toward the community’s public school system rather than support a charter or private school.
Rev. Jonathan Murray of Covenant Presbyterian Church said he heard a couple who did not have children say they want to pay their school taxes because they know it will benefit society for children to have a good education.
“It puts it in perspective when we start thinking about others, whether it affects us or not, because in the end it really does affect us,” he said.
Schulte encouraged everyone in the community to support their local educators, saying they also serve as counselors to some students.
“Some kids, you’re their everything, the teacher is,” she said. “The public just needs to be much more aware of everything that teachers, educators give. You give your heart, your soul, your mind. You’re always thinking about your kids. I would sit in church in the middle of a sermon and not even hear the sermon — poor pastors — because I’d be thinking about all my kids and how I wanted to be with them and accomplish and who needed more love. It is just nonstop, that your love of your kids because if you’re a teacher, you want to be a teacher.”
Johnson said the most powerful thing those in attendance can do is help a teacher.