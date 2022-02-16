Statewide ministry to support public education holds local information meeting

“With the pandemic lingering, we’ve forgotten in some ways how we can be community,” he said, adding the local public schools help bring communities together. “… We faith leaders need to remind each other of how important it is to get together as a community as we’re relearning the importance of that because it can be very easy to just sit back where we are in our ideological comfort zones and not do this. But when you do, you humanize each other, you recognize that we have far more in common; that we are far more alike than we are unalike, as Maya Angelou would say, and we appreciate the gifts that we have in public education building up our young people.”