Average gas prices in Texas are down 10 cents per gallon as the summer driving season ends, according to AAA Texas, but prices in the Bryan-College Station area remain among the highest in the Lone Star State.

The B-CS area has an average price of $3.46 per gallon, which is just a 2 cent decrease from a week ago, according to AAA Texas. This puts B-CS second-highest average in the state, trailing only El Paso with a state-high $3.86 per gallon. McAllen had the lowest prices at $3.23 per gallon. There are 27 metropolitan areas surveyed by AAA Texas.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas in B-CS reported Wednesday was $3.22 per gallon at Town & Country on NorthTexas Avenue in Bryan. On Thursday, the Murphy gas stations on Harvey Mitchell Parkway South in College Station and on Briarcrest Drive in Bryan were both reported to have $3.27 per gallon. Costco and Sam’s Club in College Station both require memberships to buy gas, but both were reported having gas at $3.24 per gallon on Thursday.

AAA Texas reported Thursday the statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.37 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, which is over 40 cents less than the national average of $3.80. Texas has the third lowest gas price averages in America, according to AAA Texas. Mississippi has the lowest with $3.28 per gallon statewide, followed by Louisiana at $3.35 per gallon. California is the highest at $5.36 per gallon.

One year ago, AAA Texas reported an average of $3.37 per game in the B-CS area. Aggieland reached a record high of $4.69 on June 14, 2022 when the national record was set on the same day at $5.02.

AAA Texas officials say fuel demand tends to drop after Labor Day, which prompts lower gas prices. Unless there’s a hurricane on the Gulf Coast or a quick jump in oil prices, AAA Texas officials added Texans could see more relief at the gas pump as fall begins.

“Demand for fuel is strong but is expected to drop in the coming weeks and the switchover to the cheaper winter-blend gasoline will occur soon and should help to keep prices lower this fall,” said Daniel Armbruster, a AAA Texas spokesperson, in a statement.