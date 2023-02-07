Schwertner, who leads the Senate’s Business and Commerce Committee, was expected at the Capitol at 11 a.m. Tuesday when the Senate reconvenes for the week. The Business and Commerce Committee also has a scheduled hearing to discuss a proposed change by the state’s Public Utility Commission to the energy market’s design that stemmed from failures that led to millions of people losing power across the state during the 2021 winter freeze. Schwertner has expressed dissatisfaction with those changes.