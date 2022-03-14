State reports no new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Monday

State health officials reported no new cases of the COVID-19 virus among Brazos County residents on Monday.

It is the first time since Nov. 29 that the state reported no new cases of the virus in the county.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,438 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

The state reported a total of 14 new cases in Brazos County over the weekend.

There were six lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Sunday, with one new patient admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Of the 547 staffed hospital beds in the region, 117 were available Monday, according to state figures.

Health officials said 514,934 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

The state reported four new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Monday. State health officials said the county has had 5,383 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.

To date, 405 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The latest virus-related death in the county was reported Friday.