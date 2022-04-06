State reports new COVID-related death, 12 new cases of virus in Brazos County Wednesday

State health officials have reported a new COVID-19 death in Brazos County, bringing the county's toll for virus-related deaths to 407.

The state does not release details about deaths caused by COVID-19.

Officials from the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 12 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents on Wednesday.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County was 11, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,626 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 32 as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were posted. That number was up from 17 cases reported March 21.

There were three lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Tuesday, with no new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 526 staffed hospital beds in the region, 64 were available Tuesday. There were no COVID-19 patients on ventilators in the region, and 11 intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.

Health officials said 521,526 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

Statewide

On Wednesday, 1,501 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was over 5.5 million, according to state figures.

Across the state, 959 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday.

State officials said 86,134 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.