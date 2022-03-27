State reports new COVID-19 death in Brazos County

State health officials reported another COVID-19 death in Brazos County over the weekend, bringing the virus-related death toll in the county to 406.

Six virus-related deaths have been reported in Brazos County this month; 26 deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported in February. No details have been released about the deaths.

Brazos County’s first case of COVID-19 was reported March 17, 2020, and the county’s first death was reported 11 days later.

Since then, the Department of State Health Services has reported 54,527 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County.

State health officials reported 15 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents over the weekend.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County was back up to nine after falling to yearlong low of four last week, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 29 as of Thursday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Eight residents of the seven-county Brazos Valley region were hospitalized Sunday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, according to the Department of State Health Services.

Three new lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients had admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. One COVID-19 patient was on a ventilator in the region, and there were four intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 571 staffed hospital beds in the region, 90 were available Sunday, according to state figures.

Health officials said 518,523 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

The state reported one new probable COVID-19 case in Brazos County over the weekend. State health officials said the county has had 5,640 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.

Statewide

On Sunday, 386 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was nearly 5.5 million, according to state figures.

Across the state, 1,182 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Sunday.

State officials said 85,859 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Sunday.