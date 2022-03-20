State reports five new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County over the weekend

State health officials reported five new cases of the COVID-19 virus among Brazos County residents over the weekend.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County has fallen to three, a new low for the year, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,457 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

There were 11 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Saturday, with one new patient admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Of the 566 staffed hospital beds in the region, 106 were available Saturday. There was one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in the region, and two intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.

Health officials said 516,600 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

To date, 405 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services.