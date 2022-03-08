State reports fewest new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County so far this year

State health officials reported three new cases of the COVID-19 virus among Brazos County residents on Tuesday.

It was the lowest number of news cases the state has reported in a single day in Brazos County since November, when the state reported no new cases over multiple days.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County was 12, a new low for the year, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,392 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention downgraded Brazos County’s risk for the spread of COVID-19 to low last week.

The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 45 as of Saturday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 1.26% as of Monday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

There were seven lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Tuesday, with one new patient admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. No COVID-19 patients were on a ventilator in the region, and there were 10 intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 556 staffed hospital beds in the region, 77 were available Tuesday, according to state figures.

Health officials said 511,970 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

The state reported no new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Tuesday. State health officials said the county has had 5,364 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.

To date, 404 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The state does not release details about deaths caused by COVID-19.

Statewide

On Tuesday, 1,575 new cases of COVID-19 and 95 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was more than 5.4 million, according to state figures.

Across the state, 2,547 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday.

State officials said 84,513 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Tuesday.