State reports 909 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County over weekend

The number of COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to rise over the weekend, with state health officials reporting 909 new cases of the virus among county residents from Saturday through Monday.
The 175 new cases reported on Monday was the lowest single-day number of new cases in Brazos County this year, according to numbers compiled by the state.
The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 52,132 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
The seven-day average for new cases in Brazos County was 339, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 1,461 as of Friday, the last date for which figures were posted. The university recorded an all-time high of 1,635 cases on campus on Sept. 10.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 21.23% as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 114 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Monday, with 16 new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Four COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there were two intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 537 staffed hospital beds in the region, 45 were available Monday, according to state figures.
Health officials said 491,746 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
The state reported one new probable COVID-19 case in Brazos County on Monday. State health officials said the county has had 4,827 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.
To date, 374 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Brazos County Health District.
Statewide
On Monday, 23,582 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was more than 5.1 million, according to state figures.
Across the state, 12,121 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday.