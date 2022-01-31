State reports 909 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County over weekend

The number of COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to rise over the weekend, with state health officials reporting 909 new cases of the virus among county residents from Saturday through Monday.

The 175 new cases reported on Monday was the lowest single-day number of new cases in Brazos County this year, according to numbers compiled by the state.

The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 52,132 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

The seven-day average for new cases in Brazos County was 339, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 1,461 as of Friday, the last date for which figures were posted. The university recorded an all-time high of 1,635 cases on campus on Sept. 10.