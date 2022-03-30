State reports 9 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Wednesday

State health officials reported nine new cases of the COVID-19 virus among Brazos County residents on Wednesday.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County was 10, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,552 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

There were six lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Tuesday, with one new patient admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 530 staffed hospital beds in the region, 44 were available Tuesday. There was one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in the region, and three intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.

Health officials said 519,478 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

To date, 406 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the DSHS.