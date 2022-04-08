State reports 9 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Friday

State health officials reported nine new cases of the COVID-19 virus among Brazos County residents on Friday.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County was 11, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,647 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

There were four lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Thursday, with one new patient admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 549 staffed hospital beds in the region, 71 were available Thursday. There were no COVID-19 patients on ventilators in the region, and two intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.

Health officials said 522,151 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

To date, 407 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the DSHS.