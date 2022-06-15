State reports 67 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Wednesday

State health officials reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Wednesday.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 56,275 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
There were 15 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Tuesday, with seven new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 541 staffed hospital beds in the region, 62 were available Tuesday. There was one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in the region, and two intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.
To date, 417 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Department of State Health Services.