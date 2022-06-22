State reports 64 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Wednesday

State health officials reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Wednesday.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 56,725 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
There were 21 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Tuesday, with six new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 552 staffed hospital beds in the region, 72 were available Tuesday. There were no COVID-19 patients on a ventilator in the region, and five intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.
To date, 418 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Department of State Health Services.