State reports 62 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Monday

State health officials reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Monday. It was the lowest number of new cases reported in a single day by the state since Dec. 31.

The seven-day average for new cases in Brazos County was 173, the lowest it has been this year, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 53,345 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 926 as of Friday, the last date for which figures were posted. The university recorded an all-time high of 1,635 cases on campus on Sept. 10.

Thirty-six Brazos County residents were hospitalized Sunday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.