State reports 55 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Wednesday

State health officials reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Wednesday.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 55,917 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
There were 10 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Tuesday, with four new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 527 staffed hospital beds in the region, 93 were available Tuesday. There was one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in the region, and no intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.
To date, 415 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Department of State Health Services.