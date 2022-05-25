State reports 55 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Wednesday

State health officials reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Wednesday.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 55,417 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
There were eight lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Tuesday, with four new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 588 staffed hospital beds in the region, 68 were available Tuesday. There were no COVID-19 patients on a ventilator in the region, and two intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.
To date, 415 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Department of State Health Services.