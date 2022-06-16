State reports 54 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Thursday

State health officials reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Thursday.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 56,329 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
There were 18 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Wednesday, with five new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 564 staffed hospital beds in the region, 54 were available Wednesday. There were no COVID-19 patients on a ventilator in the region, and one intensive care unit bed was available, according to state figures.
To date, 417 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Department of State Health Services.