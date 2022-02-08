State reports 50 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Tuesday

State health officials reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Tuesday. It was the lowest number of new cases reported in a single day by the state since Dec. 21.

The seven-day average for new cases in Brazos County was 165, the lowest it has been this year, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 53,395 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 789 as of Saturday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Thirty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.