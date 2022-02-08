State reports 50 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Tuesday

State health officials reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Tuesday. It was the lowest number of new cases reported in a single day by the state since Dec. 21.
The seven-day average for new cases in Brazos County was 165, the lowest it has been this year, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.
The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 53,395 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 789 as of Saturday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Thirty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 13.79% as of Monday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 80 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Tuesday, with eight new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Six COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there were two intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 580 staffed hospital beds in the region, 74 were available Tuesday, according to state figures.
Health officials said 497,915 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
The state reported 40 new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Monday. State health officials said the county has had 5,044 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.
To date, 382 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Statewide
On Tuesday, 8,801 new cases of COVID-19 and 282 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was more than 5.3 million, according to state figures.
Across the state, 9,529 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday.