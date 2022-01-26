State reports 476 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Wednesday

State health officials reported 476 new cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County on Wednesday, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The seven-day average for new cases in Brazos County was 504, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.

The DSHS has reported 50,452 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 1,450 as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were posted. The university recorded an all-time high of 1,635 cases on campus on Sept. 10.

The university reported a positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to tests — of 25.5% for the week that ended Saturday.

Forty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.