State reports 476 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Wednesday

State health officials reported 476 new cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County on Wednesday, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.
The seven-day average for new cases in Brazos County was 504, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.
The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.
The DSHS has reported 50,452 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 1,450 as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were posted. The university recorded an all-time high of 1,635 cases on campus on Sept. 10.
The university reported a positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to tests — of 25.5% for the week that ended Saturday.
Forty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 21.76% as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 119 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Wednesday, with 30 new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Five COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there was six intensive care unit bed available in the region. Of the 547 staffed hospital beds in the region, 57 were available Wednesday, according to state figures.
Health officials said 485,146 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
The state reported five new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Wednesday. State health officials said the county has had 4,755 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.
To date, 372 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Brazos County Health District. Four of those deaths were reported last week.
Statewide
On Wednesday, 25,268 new cases of COVID-19 and 263 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was more than 5 million, according to state figures.
Across the state, 13,317 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday.