State reports 46 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Friday

State health officials reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Friday.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 56,375 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
There were 19 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Thursday, with six new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the DSHS. Of the 552 staffed hospital beds in the region, 57 were available Thursday. There was one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in the region, and one intensive care unit bed was available, according to state figures.
To date, 417 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Department of State Health Services.