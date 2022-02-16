State reports 42 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Wednesday

State health officials reported 42 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents on Wednesday.
The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County was 65, a new low for the year, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.
The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 53,991 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 282 as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Twenty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 12.35% as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 72 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Wednesday, with 12 new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Five COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there were two intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 583 staffed hospital beds in the region, 84 were available Wednesday, according to state figures.
Health officials said 503,281 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
The state reported 15 new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Wednesday. State health officials said the county has had 5,237 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.
To date, 391 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Seventeen virus-related deaths have been reported this month.
Statewide
On Wednesday, 4,588 new cases of COVID-19 and 299 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was more than 5.3 million, according to state figures.