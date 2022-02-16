State reports 42 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Wednesday

State health officials reported 42 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents on Wednesday.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County was 65, a new low for the year, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 53,991 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 282 as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Twenty-two Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.